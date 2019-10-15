Asia markets trade cautiously after US-China partial deal optimism fades

Asia Pacific markets traded cautiously on Tuesday, following the previous day's rally, as new doubts emerged overnight about the partial U.S.-China trade deal.

In South Korea, the Kospi index rose fractionally higher to 2,067.92. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.33% after Japanese markets were closed Monday for a public holiday. The Topix index added 1.31%.

Australia's ASX 200 retraced early losses to trade up 0.05%. The heavily weighted financial subindex reversed declines to trade up 0.29% while the energy sector fell 0.57% and materials was down 0.96%.

Overnight, stocks closed slightly lower on Wall Street and declined in major European markets.

"We have started the new week in a more cautious mood with the US-China trade vibes now starting to show some signs of friction," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note. "China wants more talk time to iron out details and it also wants the tariff stick to go away, but overnight comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggests otherwise."