What to watch today: Stocks set for mixed open, weak China GDP and Trump's G-7 controversy

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were trading in a narrow range and pointing to an uncertain open this morning, but the weekly numbers are pointing higher. The Dow and S&P 500 are on track for a second straight positive week, while the Nasdaq should chalk up a third consecutive weekly gain. The S&P 500 just missed its first close over the 3,000 since Sept. 19. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all up in five of the past seven trading sessions.(CNBC) China released third-quarter GDP figures today that showed the economy grew 6% from a year ago, the lowest in at least 27 years. Economists are pessimistic about the immediate outlook for China, though retail sales were up 7.8% from a year ago and industrial output rose 5.8% in the same period. (CNBC)



* China's pork shortage could give US farmers a chance to cash in (CNBC) No U.S. government economic reports are on today's calendar, but public appearances from four Fed officials are scheduled during trading hours today. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will all speak at different events. (CNBC) Dow components American Express (AXP) and Coca-Cola (KO) issue quarterly numbers this morning, along with Kansas City Southern (KSU), Schlumberger (SLB), State Street (STT) and Synchrony Financial (SYF). No earnings reports are scheduled after today's closing bell.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) filed a suit against rival Molson Coors (TAP), accusing it of stealing secret beer recipes for Bud Light and Michelob Ultra. AT&T (T) is in talks with Elliott Management to resolve the activist investor's campaign for change at the company, the Wall Street Journal reported. Tesla (TSLA) will charge a non-refundable $100 fee for any orders placed for its cars. Previously, Tesla had required refundable $1,000 reservation fees and $2,500 order deposits. E*Trade Financial (ETFC) reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates. The brokerage firm said it would move to take more market share in the new zero commission environment. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) reported a 0.8% decline in the key metric of revenue per available room during the third quarter. The Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza owner's business was impacted by the Hong Kong protests, among other factors. PG&E (PCG) noteholders and wildfire victims have filed their own bankruptcy reorganization plan, following a decision by a judge earlier this month that stripped the utility of its exclusive right to formulate a bankruptcy plan. The proposal would give the noteholders and victims effectively all of the new shares to be issued in the utility. Charles Schwab (SCHW) plans to allow investors to buy and sell fractional shares. Founder and Chairman Charles Schwab told the Wall Street Journal that this move and others are designed to attract younger clients.

WATERCOOLER