What to watch today: Stocks set for mixed open, weak China GDP and Trump's G-7 controversy

U.S. stock futures were trading in a narrow range and pointing to an uncertain open this morning, but the weekly numbers are pointing higher. The Dow and S&P 500 are on track for a second straight positive week, while the Nasdaq should chalk up a third consecutive weekly gain. The S&P 500 just missed its first close over the 3,000 since Sept. 19. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all up in five of the past seven trading sessions.(CNBC)
China released third-quarter GDP figures today that showed the economy grew 6% from a year ago, the lowest in at least 27 years. Economists are pessimistic about the immediate outlook for China, though retail sales were up 7.8% from a year ago and industrial output rose 5.8% in the same period. (CNBC)
* China's pork shortage could give US farmers a chance to cash in (CNBC)
No U.S. government economic reports are on today's calendar, but public appearances from four Fed officials are scheduled during trading hours today. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will all speak at different events. (CNBC)
Dow components American Express (AXP) and Coca-Cola (KO) issue quarterly numbers this morning, along with Kansas City Southern (KSU), Schlumberger (SLB), State Street (STT) and Synchrony Financial (SYF). No earnings reports are scheduled after today's closing bell.
Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook met the chief of China's market regulator in Beijing, a week after the U.S. firm was thrust into the midst of political tensions between the mainland and protesters in Hong Kong. Apple last week removed from its app store an app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police movements. (Reuters)
Hong Kong is preparing for a weekend of demonstrations, including a human chain at major subway lines today and a democracy march Sunday, the latest moves in months of anti-government protests. Pro-democracy protesters have called for a 25-mile human chain outside metro stations, asking people to wear face masks in defiance of the ban on masks. (Reuters)
Fighting continued this morning in a northeast Syrian border town at the center of the fight between Turkey and Kurdish forces, despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that went into effect overnight. President Donald Trump framed the cease-fire deal with Turkey as "a great day for civilization." (AP)
Trump will host the 2020 G-7 summit of world leaders at the Trump National Doral Miami, a decision that immediately inflamed the president's critics, who have cast the move as the pinnacle of government corruption in the Trump era. The White House said the president will not profit from the event, as the resort will host the event "at cost" to the attendees. (CNBC)
* Prosecutors say probe is 'ongoing' after co-defendants of Rudy Giuliani associates plead not guilty in foreign money case (CNBC)
Trump confirmed that Energy Secretary Rick Perry will step down at the end of the year. Perry, formerly the governor of Texas, had largely avoided headlines since joining the Trump administration in 2017. But in recent weeks he became entangled in the Democratic-led impeachment probe into Trump's actions involving Ukraine. (CNBC)
The U.S. is imposing tariffs today on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods, after the WTO authorized the implementation of trade countermeasures. The tariffs will force American importers to pay up to 25% more for the targeted items, and producers who export significant quantities to the U.S. say this will severely harm sales and impact profitability. (CNBC)
After winning the backing of EU leaders for his new Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in London today looking to secure enough support to get the deal through the fractious British Parliament. If Johnson's charm offensive manages to corral enough votes to pass the deal, Britain would leave the EU in an orderly fashion on Oct. 31. (AP)
The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors (GM) will continue while union members vote on a new four-year labor contract, adding to the work stoppage's estimated $2 billion cost for the automaker. Roughly 48,000 United Auto Workers members have been on strike against GM since Sept. 16. (CNBC)
The number of fatalities continues to rise as a deadly vaping illness sweeps across the country, killing 33 and making 1,479 people sick so far. The new cases, up from 26 deaths and 1,299 illnesses a week ago, show that U.S. officials are nowhere closer to getting the outbreak under control since it emerged as a public health threat in July. (CNBC)
* E-cigarette giant Juul suspends sales of all fruity flavors ahead of looming US ban (CNBC)
Anheuser-Busch (BUD) filed a suit against rival Molson Coors (TAP), accusing it of stealing secret beer recipes for Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.
AT&T (T) is in talks with Elliott Management to resolve the activist investor's campaign for change at the company, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Tesla (TSLA) will charge a non-refundable $100 fee for any orders placed for its cars. Previously, Tesla had required refundable $1,000 reservation fees and $2,500 order deposits.
E*Trade Financial (ETFC) reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates. The brokerage firm said it would move to take more market share in the new zero commission environment.
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) reported a 0.8% decline in the key metric of revenue per available room during the third quarter. The Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza owner's business was impacted by the Hong Kong protests, among other factors.
PG&E (PCG) noteholders and wildfire victims have filed their own bankruptcy reorganization plan, following a decision by a judge earlier this month that stripped the utility of its exclusive right to formulate a bankruptcy plan. The proposal would give the noteholders and victims effectively all of the new shares to be issued in the utility.
Charles Schwab (SCHW) plans to allow investors to buy and sell fractional shares. Founder and Chairman Charles Schwab told the Wall Street Journal that this move and others are designed to attract younger clients.
Stephen Colbert is sticking around as the host of "The Late Show" on CBS for at least four more years. The current late-night king signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the desk through August 2023. His previous deal was set to expire in summer 2020. (CNBC)