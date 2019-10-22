Nike CEO Mark Parker to step down—John Donahoe to replace him in 2020

Nike said Tuesday afternoon its longtime CEO Mark Parker is stepping down, effective January of next year.

In a sign of the company's focus on digital, he will be replaced by John Donahoe, a Nike board member and the CEO of ServiceNow. Donahoe was formerly the CEO of eBay and is chairman of the board at PayPal.

Nike shares fell less than 1% in after-hours trading on the news. ServiceNow shares tumbled more than 9%.

Parker, who has been Nike's CEO since 2006 and has worked at the company for four decades, will become the company's executive chairman, according to the press release.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is Nike's lead independent director and chair of the board's management succession committee, said: "In Mark and John, we have two exceptional leaders. With Mark's leadership, Nike's revenue tripled and Nike became one of the most iconic and innovative brands in the world. John has a proven track record as a highly successful three-time CEO and, like Mark, leads with integrity and loves Nike and the world of sport. I know them both well and I could not be more excited they will work together to lead Nike's next chapter."

Under Parker's leadership, Nike has seen its stock surge and sales climb. But the company has also faced its share of corporate culture scandals and backlash over controversial marketing campaigns.

In 2018, President Trevor Edwards, who many saw as Parker's likely successor one day, retired.

The retirement came after complaints surfaced at Nike in March 2018, when a group of women presented Parker with a survey on gender discrimination. Edwards was blamed in the lawsuit for creating and exacerbating a "hostile work environment." Parker responded by restructuring his leadership team, which included ousting Edwards.

Nike in 2018 admitted it failed in hiring and promoting women, and ousted at least 11 executives and announced raises for 7,000 employees after conducting an internal review of its pay practices. Parker apologized to employees at large in May.

But the hurdles haven't stopped there.

Nike, spearheaded by Parker, has had a history of using controversial marketing campaigns to boost its brand.

In September 2018, it dropped a new ad campaign for the 30th anniversary of "Just Do It," featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. This pulled in a wave of responses, both for and against the commercial slot. But Nike's "Dream Crazy" campaign ultimately won the "outstanding commercial" award at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year, marking the first time a Nike commercial had won the award since 2002.

Nike's poor internal practices were back in the spotlight again this year, when three female Olympic runners came forward, penning op-eds with The New York Times, to say their contracts with Nike were reduced because they were pregnant.

Sprinter Allyson Felix, who has since signed a contract with Gap's Athleta brand, said Nike wanted to pay her 70% less after she gave birth. Nike responded to their stories by revising contracts to include more protections for pregnant athletes, including adding an 18-month period before a baby's due date where a woman can't be hit with performance-related reductions to her pay.

All of these instances haven't appeared to hit Nike sales, however, nor investors' sentiment.

Shares hit an all-time intraday high on Monday of $96.87. The stock has rallied 29% this year, bringing Nike's market cap to roughly $149.2 billion. Under Armour shares are up about 21% over the same period, while smaller rival Lululemon's stock has soared nearly 68%.

The brand has struggled in North America, but that's been the case for rivals Adidas and Under Armour, too, as the playing field has become more crowded.

In its latest reported quarter, Nike's revenues jumped 7.2% to $10.66 billion from $9.95 billion a year ago, topping Street expectations for $10.44 billion.

The company has forecast revenue growth for the current fiscal year to be up a high-single-digit range, slightly topping sales growth in fiscal 2019.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.