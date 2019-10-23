Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The Dow rose 45.85 points, or 0.17% to close at 26,833.95. The S&P 500 climbed 0.28% to end the day at 3,004.52. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.19% to 8,119.79 The major averages struggled for direction as the corporate earnings season rolled on.

Thursday marks the busiest day of the earnings season, with 45 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report. Amazon, Visa, Intel, 3M and Twitter are among the companies set to release their results. In Europe, the European Central Bank will hold its last meeting with Mario Draghi at the helm. Read more here.

