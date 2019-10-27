How to stay out of debt this holiday season

'Tis the season to spend a lot of money.

Between buying gifts, booking travel and attending holiday parties, there are plenty of ways to splurge in the months ahead, regardless of whether Americans can afford it.

The National Retail Federation said it expects holiday retail sales to rise between 3.8% and 4.2% over 2018 to a total of $727.9 billion to $730.7 billion. A separate survey found that shoppers are expected to spend 5% more this year than they did last year.

However, outstanding consumer debt already exceeds $4 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

In addition, the impact from tariffs, some of which took effect Sept. 1, could add to the holiday tab.

Certain goods, including clothing, shoes, toys and household appliances, will be more expensive this year than they would have been otherwise.

One estimate prepared for the NRF found that tariffs could cost Americans $4.4 billion for apparel, $3.7 billion for toys, $2.5 billion for footwear and $1.6 billion for household appliances.

That's a hefty additional expense considering that last year, Americans racked up more than $1,000 in holiday debt by the end of the season, according to MagnifyMoney's annual post-holiday debt survey.

Less than half of shoppers, or 42%, said they would pay off that debt in three months or less. More said it would take five months or more to pay it off, MagnifyMoney found.