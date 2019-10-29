Instagram drives massive Halloween spending

If Valentine's Day is a Hallmark holiday, Halloween was made for Instagram. When it comes to spending, nearly half, or 48%, of millennials said they purchased items strictly for the social media posts, compared to less than a third of those in Generation X, according to a new report from CompareCards by LendingTree. About 4 in 10 millennials said they felt "a lot" of pressure to spend on Halloween and nearly one-third admitted to spending more on Halloween than any other holiday. "It's not even necessarily about having a great time; it's about looking like you are having a great time," said Matt Schulz, the chief industry analyst at CompareCards.

"Spending hasn't changed much over the past few years, but we are seeing a noticeable increase in consumers whose Halloween purchases are inspired by their friends, neighbors and even celebrities on social media," said Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO, in a statement. The NRF polled more than 7,400 consumers in September.