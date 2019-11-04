Huawei executive says the 'biggest winners' in 5G will be our partners

CEO of Huawei Guo Ping attends a conference at the Mobile World Congress 2019 held at the Fira Gran Via 2 on February 26, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

LISBON, Portugal — A top Huawei executive has urged companies to partner with the Chinese tech giant to develop 5G technology applications, saying in a speech Monday that those who do will be the "biggest winners."

In a keynote address at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping highlighted the company's ambitions to be a global leader in 5G, adding the rollout of the new commercial networks is going "faster than expected."

The 5G technology aims to bring faster speeds and lower lag times than previous networks like 4G and 3G. In addition to speeding up download times for consumers, 5G has been touted as a possible game-changer in industries like driverless cars or health care that require quick, reliable internet connections.

Guo said the applications and software built on top of 5G "are what generate true value."

"This is a huge market worth trillions of U.S. dollars," Guo said. "The biggest winners will be our partners."