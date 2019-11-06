As behemoth brokerage firms go zero-commission on trades, advisors are concerned

There may be no free lunch in the financial services industry, but there is now free trading of stocks, exchange-traded funds and options.

Charles Schwab announced on Oct. 2 it would eliminate commissions on those products for retail and registered investment advisor clients on its platform. TD Ameritrade and ETrade quickly matched Schwab, and Fidelity followed suit a week later. Pershing is the only major custodian not to have cut commission rates to zero.

While the change was not a big surprise, it represents a major turning point in the wealth management industry.

"We've all known this was coming, though it did happen very quickly," said Tim Welsh, founder and CEO of wealth management consulting firm Nexus Strategy in Larkspur, California. "We're heading to zero in all forms and fashions, and this is another milestone."

The writing was indeed on the wall. Since robo-advisor Robinhood launched its platform offering free equity trades in 2013, other new commission-free entrants have been proliferating.

Schwab CFO Peter Crawford cited those new competitors in a commentary following his company's announcement. "We are seeing new firms trying to enter our market using zero or low equity commissions as a lever," he wrote. "We're not feeling competitive pressure from these firms … yet."

The clients of RIAs who use the custodial platforms will clearly benefit from lower costs, yet advisors are not without concerns about the development.

"The thing you wonder is if commissions are going away, will costs rise in other areas," said Matthew Young, president of Richard C. Young & Co., a Naples, Florida-based firm that uses Fidelity for custody of client assets.

Young, whose firm came in at No. 10 on CNBC's FA 100 list of top financial advisory firms, is not a fan of this race to the bottom.

"Custodians run a business and they need to make money," he said. "We rely on them to constantly upgrade their platform, and I want to make sure they have the resources to do that."

The inexorable decline of commissions has been ongoing for decades, but the final jump to zero is a big blow to some firms. TD Ameritrade, for example, a favorite platform for frequent traders, stands to lose about $900 million in annual revenue — about 16% of trailing 12-month revenue and more than 30% of trailing earnings, according to Devin Ryan, an analyst with JMP Securities.