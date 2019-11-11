Oil is a 'broken barometer' and 'lagging indicator' of Middle East tensions, energy expert says

A large fracking operation becomes a new part of the horizon with Mount Meeker and Longs Peak looming in the background on December 28, 2017 in Loveland, Colorado.

Oil is a "broken barometer" and a "lagging indicator of Middle East stress," according to Helima Croft, managing director and global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Investors are underestimating supply-side risks, Croft told CNBC at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference on Monday.

"We have a market that is singularly focused on the demand side; the whole idea that Chinese demand is going to go off a cliff," said Croft, a closely-watched oil market expert.

But China's crude oil imports are resilient, she added.

In October, crude oil imports into China rose 11.5% from a year earlier to a record high, Reuters reported.

However, investors have been spooked by the fallout from the U.S.-China trade dispute and a global economic slowdown, leading to a broader market selloff and lackluster oil prices, Croft said.