Kevin Durant and other NBA stars are funding a start-up with their millions to challenge TV sports

Zack Weiner (left) and Dan Porter, of Overtime Sports Source: Overtime Sports/Nicole Sweet

Kevin Durant visits a local Boys & Girls Club David Cruz

Overtime's raw footage is edited into short-form videos, often accompanied by hip music and graphics, then uploaded to Gen Z's favorite social media platforms — Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. In early October, Overtime reported that its general audience has quintupled in size over the past year, and on Instagram, viewership has doubled in the last eight months. Its videos are now viewed more than 920 million times a month on average, Overtime claimed, up from 145 million monthly views in January 2018. "The genesis of this company was the understanding that these kids born after 1995 were not watching hours of live sports," Porter, 53, said, noting ratings declines for the Super Bowl and other premier events. "They want the people, the stories and the voice, meaning the way we capture content, the way we film, the way we edit — everything around these athletes." While eschewing the traditional networks' sports audiences and their consumption habits, Overtime's approach shares some inherent similarities. The viewers are predominantly male, but between ages 17 and 24. "We program like a network, with a range of shows," Porter said, referring to its more than 25 different series, each with 10- to 20-minute episodes, built around four core sports: football, gaming, soccer and football. Besides the catchall Overtime channel, separate ones feature individual sports — like the one on Instagram exclusively for women's basketball — plus international channels for Canadian, French and Indian audiences.

We are trying to change the world of sports. Dan Porter co-founder and CEO of Overtime

Overtime primarily focuses on emerging amateurs, though they've figured out how to include celebrated pros, too, without paying them. For example, the "KD Film School" series features investor Durant sitting with high school hoops stars and critiquing their game films. This fall it's launching "Primetime 2.0," a reality series starring NFL Hall of Famer Deion "PrimeTime" Sanders and his high school quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, considered a can't-miss class of 2021 college recruit and future pro. Porter declined to report company revenues, other than to say that Overtime has seen a robust annual growth of "probably six to eight times what it was last year." Earnings come from advertising, sales of Overtime apparel and sponsorship deals with brands including McDonald's, Converse and Gatorade. Overtime has discontinued previous deals to televise its videos on two NBC regional sports networks (RSNs), determining that Gen Z wasn't watching those channels. "We're all about putting our content where our audience is," Porter said, "and if they're not tuning into a RSN, there's not a lot of value in being there." The company also has decided to bypass the premium subscription option, recognizing that Gen Z has grown up with free media. "It makes more sense to go with the flow of their consumption patterns than to take a more traditional business model and drop it on top of them," Porter stated.

Gen Z-centric media

Although Overtime enjoys some first-mover advantage, it's not alone in satiating Gen Zers' sports appetite. Competitors including Bleacher Report's House of Highlights, Whistle Sports, Mars Reel and Wave are vying for young eyeballs, too. "They've all tried to carve out unique selling propositions, with their own distinctions and differentiations," said Steve Bradbury, an adjunct professor with Syracuse University's S. I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a sports media entrepreneur. He likened Overtime's branding strategy to that of the commercial networks' "must-see TV" campaigns in the 1990s to popularize prime-time programming blocks. "Overtime has the opportunity to brand itself under an umbrella, creating connectivity between its shows and series," Bradbury said. Yet just as the networks battled for must-see supremacy, so will Overtime join a growing crowd on Gen Z-centric media outlets, including the social platforms themselves. "Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, they're all doing bigger, broader, longer deals with sports properties," said Eric Fisher, U.S. editor for London-based research firm SportsBusiness. "But if Overtime has a particular voice and brand in the market, that will be a key element in standing out among the competition." Come April, the competition may include Disney's ESPN with the launch of Quibi, the short-form video platform backed by entertainment mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg. Quibi, too, will live on social media, and the sports behemoth will be among several contributors aiming to reach Gen Z there. ESPN has focused on pro and college sports, but this could be a path forward in remaining relevant among its legacy audience's kids.