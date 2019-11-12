What to watch today: Dow to rise, Disney+ streaming launches and Trump's big speech

CBS (CBS), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Dean Foods (DF), Overstock (OSTK) and Tyson Foods issue quarterly earnings this morning. Datadog (DDOG), Skyworks (SWKS), SmileDirectClub (SDC) and Tilray (TLRY) are among the companies releasing quarterly number after the bell. (CNBC)

No major economic reports are out today, but it's a busy day for Federal Reserve members. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin all make public appearances today. (CNBC) President Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York today where he could give clues to the status of trade talks between the U.S. and China. Market players remain focused on China-U.S. trade news, amid some concerns regarding plans to sign a trade deal in the coming weeks. (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a modestly higher open , following another record close for the Dow. The blue-chip average had been down as much as 163 points Monday, before turning positive as Boeing (BA) shares soared after the aircraft maker said it will resume deliveries of its beleaguered 737 Max next month. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell Monday. (CNBC)

Trump said he would release the transcript of his first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week, possibly as early as today, describing it as more important than his second call with the Ukraine leader that's at the center of the House Democrat impeachment inquiry. (The Hill)



* Pentagon official describes widespread frustration over Trump's hold on Ukraine aid (CNBC)

* White House's Mulvaney to sue over House impeachment subpoenas (Reuters)

The president is expected to again push back a decision on whether to impose tariffs on European Union automobile imports for six months. The administration has until tomorrow to decide whether to slap import tariffs on cars and auto parts. (Politico)

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments today over the legality of Trump's effort to rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects "dreamers" from deportation. DACA, as it's also known, shields about 660,000 immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally as kids. (Reuters)

Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to an Atlanta hospital for a procedure this morning to relieve brain pressure from bleeding caused by recent falls. Carter, 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital about three weeks after falling at his home in Plains, Georgia. (Reuters)

Disney (DIS) officially enters the streaming arena today, as its Disney+ service debuts with an arsenal of marquee franchises including Marvel and Star Wars, original series and a cheap price. The $7-per-month commercial-free service is poised to set the standard for other services like WarnerMedia's HBO Max. (AP)



* Streaming wars officially kick off, but don't expect cheap plans forever (CNBC)

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) has signed its biggest cloud computing customer in health care to date, in a move providing access to datasets that could help tune potentially lucrative artificial intelligence tools.The deal, mentioned in July, drew scrutiny after the Wall Street Journal reports Google would gain personal health-related information of millions of Americans across 21 states. (Reuters)

Uber (UBER) co-founder and director Travis Kalanick sold more than half a billion dollars worth of stock last week after the company's post-IPO lockup period expired. Kalanick, who was ousted as CEO after being accused of fostering an unhealthy workplace environment, sold more than 20 million shares held in a trust over three days last week. (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs (GS) denied allegations of gender bias and said it will reevaluate credit limits for Apple Card users on a case-by-case basis for customers who received lower credit lines than expected. The controversy surfaced when a tech entrepreneur said he got a credit limit 20 times higher than his wife, despite the fact that the couple files tax returns jointly. (CNBC)

Burger King, owned by Restaurants Brands International (QSR), is launching a vegetarian burger with Unilever in more than 20 markets across Europe today. In the U.S., the burger chain will test substituting beef patties with Impossible patties in its Whopper Jr. burgers and signature hamburgers. (CNBC)



After a successful launch of carne asada in September, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is extending its run through the end of this year and into the first quarter of 2020. Carne asada was the brand's newest protein addition to the menu since chorizo in 2016. (CNBC)