Drone company Iris Automation makes first-of-its-kind FAA-approved 'blind' drone flight

Earlier this year in Alaska, two drones flew toward a manned vehicle as if they were playing a high-tech game of chicken. One of the drones was piloted by a human; the other was equipped with Iris Automation's Casia onboard collision-avoidance system. The goal: to not hit the manned vehicle. In the head-to-head matchup, the Iris Automation system won 95% of the time.

Those numbers gave the Federal Aviation Administration enough confidence in the tech company's system to allow it to make history, and a few weeks ago the history-making drone flight took place over Kansas.

Iris Automation successfully completed the first FAA-approved drone flight taking place "beyond the visual line of sight" and using only onboard detect-and-avoid systems. In the past, the FAA would have required two things for a BVLOS drone flight: a manned observer and ground-based radar.

According to Kansas Department of Transportation director of aviation Bob Brock, the approach taken by Kansas is a big change from the way other states, as well as universities, have conducted drone tests, which he said can be expensive and limiting. Until now, most flights have included human observers and radar systems installed on the ground that can cost $50 million, which he described as "a tremendous amount of investment to make possible for a very small geographic area."

The flight was a joint project under KDOT's Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program, involving Kansas State Polytechnic, utility company Evergy and Iris Automation. Using a fixed-wing drone, the team was able to fly BVLOS to inspect power lines for the utility.

The flight is a big step forward to making routine commercial drone flights a reality, said Alexander Harmsen, CEO of Iris Automation, which was named to the 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 list on Tuesday. Harmsen thinks we could see commercial drone flights using this approach within a matter of months.

"The 152 miles we did for this program were commercial operations, and Evergy got something out of that," Harmsen said, referring to the utility whose power lines were being inspected in the drone test. "We are going to keep doing those same operations. I would be surprised if it's not as early as Q1 or Q2 of 2020."