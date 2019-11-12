Founders: Alexander Harmsen (CEO), James Howard
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: San Francisco
Industries: Transportation and logistics, drones
Pictured above: Alexander Harmsen
Iris Automation is a safety avionics company building collision-avoidance systems for autonomous vehicles. Onboard a commercial drone packaged with aerospace-grade computer vision and AI, the company uses industrial cameras to find moving aircraft, observe and interpret the operational environment and reduce risks. Key investors include GGV Capital, as well as backing from Y Combinator.