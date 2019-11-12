Skip Navigation
Iris Automation

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Alexander Harmsen (CEO), James Howard
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: San Francisco
Industries: Transportation and logistics, drones

Pictured above: Alexander Harmsen

Drone operation helping autonomous vehicles avoid obstacles and collisions from the sky
Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics company building collision-avoidance systems for autonomous vehicles. Onboard a commercial drone packaged with aerospace-grade computer vision and AI, the company uses industrial cameras to find moving aircraft, observe and interpret the operational environment and reduce risks. Key investors include GGV Capital, as well as backing from Y Combinator.

Key Points
  • The first FAA-approved long-distance drone flight using no ground-based radar or visual observer took place recently in Kansas.
  • The flight is a step toward making commercial drone flights routine across the U.S.
  • Iris Automation, which created the onboard drone collision-avoidance system, said routine flights may happen in a matter of months.