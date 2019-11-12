Skip Navigation
Founders: Joel Wishkovsky (CEO), Ryan Quigley
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: New York City
Industry: Health care

Pictured above (from left to right): Ryan Quigley, Joel Wishkovsky

Simple Health's mobile app
Simple Health

Simple Health began as Simple Contacts, a telemedicine platform that empowered patients to renew contact lens prescriptions from home. It has since expanded to offer birth control under the Simple Health brand and has plans to expand into additional verticals in the future. Top investors include Goodwater Capital, Notation Capital and billionaire hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen.