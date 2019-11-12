Founders: Lori Coulter (CEO), Reshma Chamberlin
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: St. Louis, Missouri
Industry: Apparel
Pictured above (from left to right): Reshma Chamberlin, Lori Coulter
Summersalt is a direct-to-consumer seller of ecofriendly designer swimwear for women. A round of funding in 2018 allowed the company to expand and develop a line of activewear, travelwear and sleepwear. The apparel company has received prominent backing from Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund.