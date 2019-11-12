Founder: Mario Ciabarra (CEO)
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Monument, Colorado
Industry: Enterprise technology
Pictured above: Mario Ciabarra
Quantum Metric's software platform helps enterprises maximize the efficiency of customer experiences, increase business productivity and ensure regulatory compliance across a range of industries, including e-commerce, finance, travel and more. Founder and CEO Mario Ciabarra is a serial entrepreneur who has led two prior software start-ups to exits via acquisition.