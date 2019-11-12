Founders: Adil Aijaz (CEO), Pato Echagüe, Trevor Stuart
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Redwood City, California
Industry: Enterprise technology
Pictured above: Adil Aijaz
Split Software hosts a platform for engineering teams to develop and test new features. The platform also allows firms to respond to bad releases quickly and ensure that new features don't ruin the user experience. Top customers include Twilio and Salesforce, and top investors include Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sway Ventures.