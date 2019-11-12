Founders: Roman Arutyunov, Susanto Irwan
CEO: Duncan Greatwood
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Industry: Cybersecurity
Pictured above (from left to right): Roman Arutyunov, Susanto Irwan
Xage Security is a cybersecurity start-up using blockchain to protect Internet of Things applications in large industries, including energy, utilities, manufacturing and transportation. CEO Duncan Greatwood is a serial entrepreneur who has led start-ups to acquisitions by Cisco and Apple. Top investors in Xage Security include GE and the venture capital arm of Saudi Aramco.