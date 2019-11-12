Fleetsmith automates device setup, intelligence, patching and security for corporate Macs, iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs. By putting device management and security on autopilot, Fleetsmith makes IT teams more efficient and enables their companies to take control of their Apple devices. Additionally, the start-up is the only cloud-based Apple management solution that integrates with G Suite and Office 365. Top investors include Menlo Ventures and Upfront Ventures.