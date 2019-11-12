Skip Navigation
Fleetsmith

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Zack Blum (CEO), Jesse Endahl, Kenneth Kouot, Stevie Hryciw
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: San Francisco
Industry: Business services

Pictured above: Zack Blum

Fleetsmith's device-management dashboard
Fleetsmith

Fleetsmith automates device setup, intelligence, patching and security for corporate Macs, iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs. By putting device management and security on autopilot, Fleetsmith makes IT teams more efficient and enables their companies to take control of their Apple devices. Additionally, the start-up is the only cloud-based Apple management solution that integrates with G Suite and Office 365. Top investors include Menlo Ventures and Upfront Ventures.