Eclypsium

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Yuriy Bulygin (CEO), Alex Bazhaniuk
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon
Industry: Cybersecurity, enterprise technology

Pictured above: Yuriy Bulygin

Eclypsium's firmware attack-protection dashboard
Eclypsium

Eclypsium is an enterprise firmware and supply chain protection platform that protects organizations from firmware threats where traditional security is ineffective. The platform manages risk at the foundation of an enterprise's IT infrastructure, protecting its hardware from the most advanced and persistent threats. Top investors include Andreessen Horowitz and Intel Capital.