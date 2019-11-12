Founders: Laura Kornhauser (CEO), Stas Cherkassky, Dmitry Lesnik, Michael Cherkassky
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: New York City
Industry: Financial services
Pictured above: Laura Kornhauser
Stratyfy develops AI-driven predictive-modeling software for financial institutions, allowing firms to generate insights and make data-driven decisions. CEO and co-founder Laura Kornhauser spent 12 years deploying financial products at J.P. Morgan. While attending Columbia Business School, she met co-founder Michael Cherkassky, whose Startup Lab was Stratyfy's first investor.