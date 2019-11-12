Founders: Sophie Smith (CEO), Dr. Saba Alzabin
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Industry: Health care
Pictured above (from left to right): Sophie Smith, Dr. Mussaad Al-Razouki, Dr. Saba Alzabin
Nabta Health helps women in the Middle East and North Africa effectively manage their health and the health of their families. The company's platform is a place where these women can monitor all aspects of their reproductive health. It also provides a comprehensive set of digital health services that mirror the health-related challenges and concerns accompanying every major event in their lives.