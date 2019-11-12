Skip Navigation
Founders: Sophie Smith (CEO), Dr. Saba Alzabin
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Industry: Health care

Pictured above (from left to right): Sophie Smith, Dr. Mussaad Al-Razouki, Dr. Saba Alzabin

Nabta Health's first-care mobile app interface
Nabta Health

Nabta Health helps women in the Middle East and North Africa effectively manage their health and the health of their families. The company's platform is a place where these women can monitor all aspects of their reproductive health. It also provides a comprehensive set of digital health services that mirror the health-related challenges and concerns accompanying every major event in their lives.