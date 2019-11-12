Founders: Alex Zaccaria (CEO), Anthony Zaccaria, Nick Humphreys
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: Melbourne, Australia
Industries: Business services, media and advertising
Pictured above (from left to right): Alex Zaccaria, Nick Humphreys, Anthony Zaccaria
Linktree connects audiences to a company's curated online ecosystem by pointing followers in the direction of the company's choosing, like social profiles, an e-commerce store or content they want to share. It can be used anywhere, including Instagram bios, YouTube and Twitch, and even in the place of website builders like Squarespace or Wix.