SmartRent

Founder: Lucas Haldeman (CEO)
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona
Industries: Real estate, consumer technology

Pictured above: Lucas Haldeman

A home powered by SmartRent technology
SmartRent is a home-automation platform specializing in apartments. The platform offers residents and property managers the ability to control lights, locks and thermostats in their homes and (for property managers) in common areas and vacant units. Top investors include Bain Capital Ventures, several real estate investment firms, as well as backing from the Amazon Alexa Fund.