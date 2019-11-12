Modern Fertility is a women's health-care company that makes fertility hormone testing accessible earlier in life, at a fraction of the traditional cost. The company takes the same lab tests previously confined to fertility clinics and makes them available to women proactively, helping them understand their ovulation, potential success of egg-freezing and IVF, menopause timing and ovarian reserve. The experience arms those women with the information needed to be their own best personal health advocates and own the decisions impacting their bodies and future. Key investors include Union Square Ventures, First Round Capital, as well as backing from Y Combinator.