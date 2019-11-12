Founders: Dr. Assaf Glazer, Tor Ivry, Andrew Berman
CEO: Sarah Dorsett
Launched: 2014
Headquarters: New York City
Industry: Consumer technology
Pictured above (from left to right): Sarah Dorsett, Dr. Assaf Glazer
Nanit develops AI-based baby-monitoring devices that track sleep behavior and patterns without the need for any sort of wearable component. The company uses machine learning to provide sleep insights, including comprehensive sleep reports available on the corresponding mobile app. Additionally, their baby-care products include cradles, diapers, pillows, toys and other products for children. Top investors include RRE Ventures and Upfront Ventures.