Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
logo

Nanit

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Dr. Assaf Glazer, Tor Ivry, Andrew Berman
CEO: Sarah Dorsett
Launched: 2014
Headquarters: New York City
Industry: Consumer technology

Pictured above (from left to right): Sarah Dorsett, Dr. Assaf Glazer

Nanit's baby-monitoring device and related app interface
Nanit

Nanit develops AI-based baby-monitoring devices that track sleep behavior and patterns without the need for any sort of wearable component. The company uses machine learning to provide sleep insights, including comprehensive sleep reports available on the corresponding mobile app. Additionally, their baby-care products include cradles, diapers, pillows, toys and other products for children. Top investors include RRE Ventures and Upfront Ventures.