Founders: Raja Dhir, Ara Katz (co-CEOs)
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Industry: Health care
Pictured above (from left to right): Ara Katz, Raja Dhir
Seed Health engineers microbiome-based products harnessing bacteria to create dietary supplements that improve a wide range of health outcomes. Its first product is a "Daily Synbiotic" developed for "systemic benefits beyond digestive health," according to the company. Top investors include Greycroft Ventures, as well as backing from the Founders Fund.