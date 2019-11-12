Skip Navigation
Seed Health

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Raja Dhir, Ara Katz (co-CEOs)
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Industry: Health care

Pictured above (from left to right): Ara Katz, Raja Dhir

Seed Health microbial products
Seed Health

Seed Health engineers microbiome-based products harnessing bacteria to create dietary supplements that improve a wide range of health outcomes. Its first product is a "Daily Synbiotic" developed for "systemic benefits beyond digestive health," according to the company. Top investors include Greycroft Ventures, as well as backing from the Founders Fund.