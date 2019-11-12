Founders: Alex Shah (CEO), Katie Flannery
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Boston
Industries: Enterprise technology, consumer goods
Pictured above (from left to right): Katie Flannery, Alex Shah
solo sciences patented a digital trust mark that can be stamped on consumer packaged goods to help brands and governments protect consumers from counterfeit products. The company specializes in authenticating cannabis products, where counterfeiting is a massive issue. It also has expanded to apparel and other retail.