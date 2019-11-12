Skip Navigation
solo sciences

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Alex Shah (CEO), Katie Flannery
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Boston
Industries: Enterprise technology, consumer goods

Pictured above (from left to right): Katie Flannery, Alex Shah

Solo Sciences' desktop and mobile app interfaces
solo sciences

solo sciences patented a digital trust mark that can be stamped on consumer packaged goods to help brands and governments protect consumers from counterfeit products. The company specializes in authenticating cannabis products, where counterfeiting is a massive issue. It also has expanded to apparel and other retail.