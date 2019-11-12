Skip Navigation
Founder: Laurel Taylor (CEO)
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: Boston
Industry: Fintech

Pictured above: Laurel Taylor

The FutureFuel.io mobile app interface
FutureFuel.io

FutureFuel.io is an SaaS platform that simplifies employers' implementation of student-debt-centric benefits. Their debt repayment platform democratizes access to debt repayment and refinancing by removing intermediaries and enabling employers to offer 5% to 10% of compensation in the form of student loan payments, in turn increasing employee retention. Key investors include Salesforce Ventures and G9 Ventures.