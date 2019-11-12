Founders: Jack Kennedy (CEO), Jake Fields
Launched: 2014
Headquarters: San Diego
Industries: Transportation and logistics
Platform Science is an IoT fleet management system for enterprises to streamline their transportation processes. The company specializes in capturing and analyzing data via their connected vehicle platform, which is architected to manage compliance, improve the in-cab driver experience and maximize productivity. Key investors include 8VC and ProLogis.