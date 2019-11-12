Skip Navigation
Square Roots

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Tobias Peggs (CEO), Kimbal Musk
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: New York City
Industries: Food and agriculture, farming

Pictured above: Tobias Peggs

A basil farm at a Square Roots facility in Brooklyn, New York
Square Roots

Square Roots is an urban farming accelerator that is growing and bringing local healthy food to cities, all year-round, while simultaneously training future generations of farmers. The food is grown in converted shipping containers and delivered to local grocery stores and online retailers. It currently has farm "campuses" in Brooklyn, New York; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Michigan campus is a partnership with Gordon Food Service, the largest private food-service distributor in North America.

Key Points
  • Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal, is on a mission to feed the world and train the next generation of farmers.
  • He co-founded Square Roots with CEO Tobias Peggs to grow non-GMO crops in reclaimed shipping containers, even in urban areas.
  • The company is installing its container farms at Gordon Food Service facilities and other grocery stores across the U.S.
  • Square Roots made CNBC's 2019 Upstart 100 list, released Tuesday.