Founders: Tobias Peggs (CEO), Kimbal Musk
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: New York City
Industries: Food and agriculture, farming
Pictured above: Tobias Peggs
Square Roots is an urban farming accelerator that is growing and bringing local healthy food to cities, all year-round, while simultaneously training future generations of farmers. The food is grown in converted shipping containers and delivered to local grocery stores and online retailers. It currently has farm "campuses" in Brooklyn, New York; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Michigan campus is a partnership with Gordon Food Service, the largest private food-service distributor in North America.