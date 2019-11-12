Locus Biosciences develops precision antibacterial products via their proprietary CRISPR-Phage ("crPhage") platform, which combines the antibacterial power of CRISPR-Cas3 with the efficient, safe delivery of bacterial viruses called bacteriophage. By selectively removing unwanted bacteria while leaving the many species of good bacteria intact, crPhage can address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections and the growing set of diseases shown to be related to the human microbiome. Key investors include Artis Ventures and Tencent Holdings.