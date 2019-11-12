Founders: Paul Garofolo (CEO), Dave Ousterout, Rodolphe Barrangou, Chase Beisel, Charles Gersbach
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Morrisville, North Carolina
Industry: Biotechnology
Pictured above (from left to right): Aeron Hammack, principal scientist; Paul Kim, chief development officer; Dave Ousterout, co-founder & chief scientific officer; Paul Garofolo, CEO, chairman & co-founder; Louise Hall, vice president, CMC and program management; Joseph Nixon, SVP, business development; Nick Conley, principal scientist
Locus Biosciences develops precision antibacterial products via their proprietary CRISPR-Phage ("crPhage") platform, which combines the antibacterial power of CRISPR-Cas3 with the efficient, safe delivery of bacterial viruses called bacteriophage. By selectively removing unwanted bacteria while leaving the many species of good bacteria intact, crPhage can address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections and the growing set of diseases shown to be related to the human microbiome. Key investors include Artis Ventures and Tencent Holdings.