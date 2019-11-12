Skip Navigation
Founders: Hossein Azari (CEO), Dana Panzer
Launched: 2018
Headquarters: New York City
Industry: Fintech

Pictured above: Hossein Azari

cmorq

Cmorq is a provider of compliance tools for enterprises needing access to clean, consistent data on the blockchain. The company launched its first product in January 2019, working with a handful of auditors, accounting firms and other entities. The founding team met in the MBA program at Columbia Business School. CEO Hossein Azari is the former chief scientist at the start-up Clarity Money, which Goldman Sachs bought for $100 million in 2018.