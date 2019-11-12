Founders: G.T. LaBorde (CEO), Mukul Mehra
Launched: 2014
Headquarters: Birmingham, Alabama
Industry: Health care
Pictured above (from left to right): Mukul Mehra, G.T. LaBorde
IllumiCare uses its Smart Ribbon technology — a nonintrusive ribbon of information that appears within or momentarily hovers over a hospital's EMR to give health-care providers real-time data within the physician workflow. This proprietary Smart Ribbon combines actionable clinical and financial intelligence onto one point-of-care platform that clinicians use to become better stewards of health-care spending.