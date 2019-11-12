Aporeto provides "zero trust cloud security," which protects enterprises by requiring strict verification for every person and device trying to access their resources. The founding team brings experience from all corners of big tech, including Cisco and VMWare, and CEO Jason Schmitt is a former vice president of enterprise security products at Hewlett Packard.

Disclosure: Comcast Ventures, a division of CNBC parent company Comcast, is an investor in Aporeto.