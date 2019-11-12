Founders: Dhani Jones (CEO), Jibreel Lockhart, Thiag Loganathan, John Michael Bastos
Launched: 2018
Headquarters: Detroit
Industry: Business services
Pictured above: Dhani Jones
Petram Data uses AI and proprietary consumer insights to securely improve customer experiences and drive customer acquisition for businesses. The company uses machine learning algorithms informed by data and insights from more than 10 million American consumers. CEO Dhani Jones is a former NFL linebacker turned entrepreneur who created the consumer marketing application to help clients quickly identify new business opportunities and influence considered consumer purchases.