Founders: Ophir Gaathon (CEO), Jonathan Hodges, Dirk Englund
Launched: 2018
Headquarters: Boston
Industry: Cybersecurity
Pictured above (from left to right): Dirk Englund, Ophir Gaathon, Jonathan Hodges
DUST Identity is the creator of the Diamond Unclonable Security Tag (DUST), which is the only uncompromisable security tracking solution for hardware authentication. DUST is an inexpensive, invisible and easy-to-apply coating of tiny diamonds that ensures that trusted data and verifiable products are used and traced across their full life cycle. Key investors include Kleiner Perkins, Lockheed Martin Ventures and Airbus Ventures.