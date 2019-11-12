Osaro uses artificial intelligence for industrial automation, transitioning the industry away from static robotic systems. The company works directly with warehouse technology providers to simplify and speed up the most common manual tasks in distribution centers and manufacturing facilities, like picking and placing products and parts. Most notably, their control systems can be up and running in less than a day. Mark Cuban, Peter Thiel and Sean Parker are just a few names behind the mass-production technology.

Disclosure: Comcast Ventures, a division of CNBC parent company Comcast, is an investor in Osaro.