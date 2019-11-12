Founders: Jason Fudin (CEO), Bao Vuong
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Washington, D.C.
Industries: Travel and tourism, hospitality
Pictured above (from left to right): Bao Vuong, Jason Fudin
WhyHotel turns newly built, vacant apartments into "pop-up hotels" and short-term rentals, blurring the lines between a home share like Airbnb and a traditional hotel. The company currently has rooms available in two properties in the D.C. area and one in Seattle. Investors include Maryland-based Camber Creek and Highland Capital Partners, along with backing from Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund.