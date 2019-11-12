Founders: Rathna Sharad (CEO), Sherwyn Soff
Launched: 2018
Headquarters: Seattle
Industries: Transportation and logistics
Pictured above: Rathna Sharad
FlavorCloud is an end-to-end shopping cart integration for enterprise retailers and marketplaces. Their e-commerce service uses deep learning to evaluate carriers' historical performance and automatically suggest the best international shipping services and rates at checkout. Additionally, the company offers "friction-free" international returns handling.