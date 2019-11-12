Opsani is an SaaS platform that optimizes enterprise resources as soon as new software is released or code is written, enabling clients to tune their mobile or desktop applications and automate operations accordingly. The software measures, predicts and implements changes to digital parameters and resource settings so these companies can reduce costs autonomously, not only when deploying new code but also when making changes to an overall user experience, reporting a collective "235% [in] efficiency gains." Key investors include Bain Capital Ventures and Redpoint Ventures.