CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Devesh Garg (CEO), Keyur Patel, Derek Yeung
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Industry: Enterprise technology

Pictured above (from left to right): Keyur Patel, Devesh Garg

Arrcus developed an operating system that provides flexibility to network architects to build their infrastructure on the platform of their choosing and to deploy the networks in data centers or in the cloud. CEO Devesh Garg is a serial entrepreneur and former VC who was one of the first 50 employees at Broadcom. Arrcus' top investors include General Catalyst, Clear and Lightspeed.