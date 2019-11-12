Founder: Nadia Masri (CEO)
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: New York City
Industry: Business services
Pictured above: Nadia Masri
Perksy is a consumer insights platform focused on delivering custom research questions to millennial and Gen Z audiences. The company's platform provides a detailed analysis of social insights based on millennial and Gen Z responses to brands in real time, allowing them to market more effectively and efficiently. Key investors include Bain Capital Ventures, as well as backing from Target's +METRO Retail Accelerator.