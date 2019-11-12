Skip Navigation
Axonius

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Dean Sysman (CEO), Ofri Shur, Avidor Bartov
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: New York City
Industries: Cybersecurity, enterprise technology

Pictured above (from left to right): Avidor Bartov, Dean Sysman, Ofri Shur

Axonius' asset-management dashboard
Axonius

Axonius is a cybersecurity asset management company that offers subscription-based software to help enterprises manage and secure their increasing number of bring-your-own devices, IoT sensors and cloud-based applications. The founding trio are alumni of Unit 8200, the Israel Defense Forces' elite signal intelligence and code decryption unit.