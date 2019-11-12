Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
logo

Mammoth Biosciences

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Trevor Martin (CEO), Jennifer Doudna, Ashley Tehranchi, Janice Chen, Lucas Harrington
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: San Francisco
Industries: Biotechnology, health care

Pictured above: Trevor Martin

CRISPR-based disease detection
Mammoth Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences is developing the world's first CRISPR-based disease detection platform capable of sensing any strand of DNA and RNA with molecular-level accuracy. Similar to the way Google searches and finds information online, Mammoth searches and finds nucleic acids indicative of disease and, with it, aims to democratize disease detection in health care as well as across industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, forensics and more.