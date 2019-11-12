Founders: Trevor Martin (CEO), Jennifer Doudna, Ashley Tehranchi, Janice Chen, Lucas Harrington
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: San Francisco
Industries: Biotechnology, health care
Pictured above: Trevor Martin
Mammoth Biosciences is developing the world's first CRISPR-based disease detection platform capable of sensing any strand of DNA and RNA with molecular-level accuracy. Similar to the way Google searches and finds information online, Mammoth searches and finds nucleic acids indicative of disease and, with it, aims to democratize disease detection in health care as well as across industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, forensics and more.