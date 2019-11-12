Founder: Igor Jablokov (CEO)
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Raleigh, North Carolina
Industry: Enterprise technology
Pictured above: Igor Jablokov
Pryon is developing a platform that connects employees to augmented intelligence, extending their ability to find and use knowledge, drive workflows and make better business decisions. The company sells its SaaS AI solutions to Fortune 500 companies through a user-based subscription model. Top investors include Greycroft Ventures, Revolution Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Breyer Capital.