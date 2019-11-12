Founders: Jason Gross (CEO), Andrew Endicott, Jack Arenas
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: New York City
Industry: Fintech
Pictured above (from left to right): Jason Gross, Andrew Endicott, Jack Arenas
Petal provides a no-fee credit card using technology called "cashflow underwriting," which analyzes an individual's digital financial history and measures their creditworthiness in real time. Additionally, Petal users can build credit, track spending and better manage their money without any existing score. Key investors include Greyhound Capital and Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, as well as backing from the Social Entrepreneurs' Fund.