Founders: Carly Stein (CEO), Daniel Millar
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Industries: Retail, consumer products, health care
Pictured above: Carly Stein
Beekeeper's Naturals sells a line of health-and-wellness products made from royal jelly, propolis, bee pollen and, of course, honey. The company claims its products can help improve mental acuity, strengthen the immune system and reduce throat inflammation. A severe case of tonsillitis in Italy led co-founder and CEO Carly Stein to discover a propolis throat spray that became the company's first product.