RenoRun is a shopping platform for deliveries of construction materials directly to job sites, saving contractors time and money wasted on shopping trips. Co-founder and CEO Eamonn O'Rourke has firsthand knowledge of these inefficiencies, with more than 20 years' experience building homes and managing construction projects. RenoRun is currently available in Montreal, Toronto and Austin, Texas, and the company has plans to expand to more U.S. cities soon.