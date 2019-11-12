Skip Navigation
RenoRun

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Eamonn O'Rourke (CEO), Joelle Chartrand, Devlin Chartrand
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: Montreal
Industries: Construction logistics, delivery

Pictured above: Eamonn O'Rourke

RenoRun couriers making an onsite delivery
RenoRun

RenoRun is a shopping platform for deliveries of construction materials directly to job sites, saving contractors time and money wasted on shopping trips. Co-founder and CEO Eamonn O'Rourke has firsthand knowledge of these inefficiencies, with more than 20 years' experience building homes and managing construction projects. RenoRun is currently available in Montreal, Toronto and Austin, Texas, and the company has plans to expand to more U.S. cities soon.

Key Points
  • Five Canadian companies made CNBC's 2019 Upstart 100 list unveiled on Tuesday: Attabotics, Calgary; Cmd, Vancouver; Deep Genomics and Nobul, Toronto; and RenoRun, Montreal.
  • Collectively, these promising start-ups raised more than $77 million in venture capital.
  • The entrepreneurial ecosystem is booming in major cities in Canada, thanks to government incentives, a growing tech talent pool and access to venture capital.