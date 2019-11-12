Founders: Adegoke Olubusi (CEO), Dimeji Sofowora, Tito Ovia
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: Nigeria
Industry: Health care
Pictured above (from left to right): Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora
Helium Health offers a suite of products and services for electronic health records management. The company's platform specializes in handling doctor's visits, prescriptions and medical billing, facilitating offline access from any device, offering customizable forms and monitoring trends, triggering alerts and generating reports, enabling doctors to streamline their practice, reducing waste and increasing the standard of care. Key investments have come from Y Combinator and Google Developers Launchpad.